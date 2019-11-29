For The Record: What are you thankful for this year?

Each week, The Park Record asks residents and visitors to weigh in on a topic of interest. It’s Thanksgiving, the time of year when people reflect on what matters most to them. So, Park City: what are you thankful for?

Mike Linderman,

Glendale, Ariz.

Oh, that’s easy. I’m thankful for my family. When you work a lot, sometimes you don’t spend as much time with them as you should. So right now what comes to mind is how thankful I am for them.

Kimi Canet, Park City

I’m thankful for the family I’m about to start with my boyfriend. We just moved to Park City two months ago, and this was our first Thanksgiving together, so I’m thankful for that, too.

Patty Bittel, Park City

Oh, I’m thankful for so many things. My health has to be the biggest one, though. I’ll say that. I’m thankful for my health most of all.

Kathy Ryan,

Corte Madera, Calif.

I’m thankful for my health and the opportunity to spend Thanksgiving with my family. My older daughter lives in Salt Lake, and a neighbor of mine let us borrow their place here in Park City we could share. So I’m thankful for that.

Quotations have been edited for clarity and length.