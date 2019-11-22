For The Record: What are your family’s Thanksgiving traditions?

Each week, The Park Record asks residents and visitors to weigh in on a topic of interest. Thanksgiving is less than a week away, and that means different things for different people. Are you hosting or traveling? Going all-out or keeping it low-key? Park City, what are your Thanksgiving traditions?

Katherine Bathgate, Park City

My husband’s family’s signature dish is sauerkraut. German immigrants incorporated it into the holiday and now it’s tradition. His mom cooks it on the stove for three or four days. The whole house smells like sauerkraut, but for my husband, that smell means Thanksgiving.

Stephanie McGinley,

Huntington Beach, Cali.

Oh, it’s always turkey and cranberry sauce for us. Although when i was a kid, we used to have Cornish hens. I miss that. But I guess overeating is always the name of the game, right?

Kristy Hoffman, Park City

We like to go to a friend’s house. That’s our tradition. But we also like to do pie for breakfast. You eat so much for Thanksgiving that you don’t know if you’ll have room for pie. So we eat the pie first.

Linda Perkins, Park City

I’m kind of a Thanksgiving Scrooge, I suppose. I’m the one who wants to bring the salad and the Brussels sprouts. I really don’t like marshmallows on sweet potatoes, either. For me the holiday is more about the friends and family than the food.

Quotations have been edited for clarity and length.