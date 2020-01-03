For The Record: What are your hopes for the coming decade?

Each week, The Park Record asks residents and visitors to weigh in on a topic of interest. Quibble over what constitutes the end or the beginning of a decade if you must, but 2020 is a nice, round number, and it has us looking forward. So, Park City, with another 10 years in the books — what are your hopes for the next 10?

Kimi Klasser, Redondo Beach, Calif.

I’d like to see people communicate better. Face to face conversations. Be kinder. Try to understand the struggles of other people. I think we’re missing that these days.

Lori Johnson, Austin, Texas

I really just want my kids to be safe and happy. Safe, happy and healthy children. I just dropped them off at the ski lift, so at least right now I’m sure they’re happy!

Margaret Nalley, Little Rock, Ark.

Politically, I’d like to see the country come together again and heal. Neither side is fully responsible. There are factions responsible. We’re just too divided.

Ben Burkalow, Seal Beach, Calif.

Man, that’s like a job interview question. I can’t think that far ahead. Literally right now all I want is for my child to put her gloves on.

Responses have been edited for length and clarity.