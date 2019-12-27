For The Record: What are your New Year’s resolutions?

Each week, The Park Record asks residents and visitors to weigh in on a topic of interest. As the year (the decade!) comes to a close and our thoughts turn to 2020, many of us are coming up with resolutions for the new year. So, Park City – what do you think of New Year’s resolutions? And if you have any, what are yours?

Richard Shelley, Salt Lake City

I’m glad you asked! I would have forgotten to even make one. I’d have to say, continue to keep my family close. We all have our own lives now, so it’s difficult.

Diane Shelley, Salt Lake City

I agree with Richard. I want to make it a point to have more family get-togethers. All of us live in Utah, so it’s not crazy to think we can do it.

Tori Acquista, Dallas

I don’t have one this year but I like them as an idea. It’s cool to set out what you want to accomplish and look back on it later. Unless you didn’t make any progress. Then it’s not very fun.

DeeDee Acquista, Dallas

I try to set mine around this time every year. This year I’m going to look for a new job, so that’s where my energy is going. It’s good to have goals, right?

Answers have been edited for length and clarity.