For The Record: What are your thoughts on Utah joining Super Tuesday?

Each week, The Park Record asks residents and visitors to weigh in on a topic of interest. As March 3 draws nearer, we’re wondering: What do you think of Utah joining 13 other states to vote on Super Tuesday?

Dianne Walker, Park City I think it’s great for Utah. It gets us involved in the political process sooner. Before, it might already be decided by the time we vote.

Marie Brown, Park City I think it puts us on the map, to a greater extent. We count for something more now.

Kathleen Johnson, Park City It’s good but I don’t like Super Tuesday to begin with. Or rather, the way we prioritize some states over others. Like Iowa and New Hampshire going first? They don’t represent America. We should all vote on the same day, or have two or three Super Tuesdays that cover everyone.

Andrea Misel, Winston-Salem, N.C. I think it’s good for Utah to have a say earlier. My state goes on Super Tuesday, too, but for states that go later, their preferred candidate might be gone. They might be gone after Iowa.

Responses have been edited for clarity and length.