For The Record: What are your winter driving pet peeves?

Each week, The Park Record asks residents and visitors to weigh in on a topic of interest. The snow is falling, roads are getting slick and slushy, and that means it’s time to get irrationally angry at our fellow motorists. “I know how to drive in the winter. Why doesn’t everybody else?!” So, Park City — what really grinds your gears?

Bruce Johnson,

Inglewood, Calif.

I don’t worry about other people. What I worry about is the ice. I can drive in just about anything. And you guys keep your roads nice and clean out here. But black ice, I worry about. Especially with kids in the car.

Mindy Newsome, Salt Lake City

I don’t mind driving in snow so much. What bothers me is the time you lose. When you get into the winter here, it just takes forever. No matter where you’re going, it takes longer than it should.

Bret Fields, Park City

Well first of all, nobody in Utah knows how to use a roundabout, and every traffic issue gets fixed with a roundabout. And then you add snow. Me? I moved here at 15; this is the only driving I’ve ever known. So I can handle it.

Jesse Newsome, Salt Lake City

Speed is my issue. People drive way too fast, even when it’s snowing out. They don’t even slow down to the speed limit. They’re still going over it.

