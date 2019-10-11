For The Record: What is on your to-do list before the snow hits?

The clock is ticking. Soon enough, the sidewalks will be blanketed with snow, the temperatures will be frigid, and the days will be short. We asked people around Park City: What do you want to get done before the snow hits us hard? From sensible chores to warm weather vacations to some pretty random fun, we got our answers.

Liz Koshgerian,

West Chester, Pa.

We’re in town visiting family, but we still have things to do before the snow hits back home. The most important thing is to get all the kids their snow clothes and hope everything fits.

Sam Koshgerian,

West Chester, Pa.

Before it snows I need to eat candy, play video games, and get in a workout. Oh, and get a phone!

Jack Thomas, Park City

I need to get a roof on my newly constructed house. And I’d like to plan another getaway to a warm climate for a few days.