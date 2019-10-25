For The Record: What is the role of employers in addressing the workforce housing shortage?

Each week, The Park Record asks residents and visitors to weigh in on a topic of interest. Housing affordability is a major topic of discussion in Park City, and one of the questions community leaders are grappling with is how to ensure people who work in Park City can afford to live there. But what do community members think?

Mollie Mylar, Park City

I think it should be a partnership between employers and the city. My feeling is, the resorts bring in so much money, but their employees can’t live here? That doesn’t make sense.

Dan Nelson, Park City

I’m very conservative. I believe in capitalism. Individuals should work it out with their employers themselves. And the government should stay out of it. Let the free market sort it out.

Tony Ollerton, Salt Lake City

Employers should provide housing for their employees. I mean, the resorts can turn one of their condos into employee housing, right?

Jan Speicher, Park City

I think employers should play a large part in addressing the shortage, but it depends on the size of the employer. A big ski resort can do a lot more than a small office, and they should.

Quotations have been edited for clarity and length.