For The Record: What is your favorite Sundance experience?

Each week, The Park Record asks residents and visitors to weigh in on a topic of interest. This week, as the town is alive with the Sundance Film Festival, we want to know: what are your favorite festival memories?

Diffan Sina Norman, Los Angeles & Kuala Lumpur

Last year I saw Tracy Chapman at the director’s luncheon and shouted, “Tracy! I sang your song last night! Can I have a picture?” And she said I had to sing for her. I could barely sing the first line, but she still took a photo with me.

Tyrone Breaux, San Jose, Calif.

My favorite experience at Sundance is just winging it. Just being here, and all the random stuff you can get into. It’s a cool vibe. Not like L.A., where it’s all people asking who you know.

Megan Machell, Cape Cod, Mass.

My favorite experience was from last year, getting to see “Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile.” We were the last two on the waitlist to get tickets. We were up in the balcony. It was great.

William Perdue, San Jose, Calif.

This is my first time here, but my favorite thing about it so far is the energy. It’s everywhere. It’s palpable.

Responses have been edited for clarity and length.