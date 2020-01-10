For The Record: What’s the most memorable thing you’ve seen on the slopes?

Each week, The Park Record asks residents and visitors to weigh in on a topic of interest. This week, we want to know: What is the coolest, wildest, craziest, funniest, weirdest thing you’ve seen while skiing?

Julian Bloomfield, Sydney, Australia

I’ll tell you the most impressive thing I’ve seen is the National Ability Center skiers. Those guys were just absolutely ripping it downhill. Just going off.

Tali Bloomfield, Sydney, Australia

Earlier today I saw a man skiing without a shirt on. So, that was pretty stupid.

Rich Vinson, Sikeston, Missouri

The funniest thing when I’m skiing is me. When I fall, I laugh. And I fall five or six times a day. Some people curse. I get the giggles.

Will Geise, Houston, Texas

Yesterday was a whiteout, and I’m going gently down blues because I can’t see anything. I look over, and people are jetting down blacks. And they can’t see a thing! That was wild.

Responses have been edited for clarity and length.