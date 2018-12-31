For the Record: What’s your hope for 2019?

Each week, The Park Record asks For the Record, encouraging residents and visitors to weigh in on a topic of interest. This week, as New Year’s Eve approaches and our collective focus turns to the new year and all that it holds, we wanted to know what residents and visitors are hopeful for in the upcoming calendar, whether it be in the news, in their own life, or if they just want more snow than this year.

Comment with your answer below, or consider sending a letter to the editor.

Sharon Maxey, Athens, Georgia



“Maybe grandchildren. It's a possibility. We had a wedding last year, and maybe a baby this year.”

Brittany Bufano, Heber City

“Is it lame if I say more snow? More snow would be awesome. That's my hope. And maybe land a backflip skiing.”

Beth Gilley, Maryville, Tennessee

“I would hope that I maintain my path toward a healthier life. I've started this year and I've managed to do a good job of it, and I'm working to stay that way. And retire.”

John Widtfeldt, Lehi

“(I hope for) economic stabilization and political reconciliation. The markets have been volatile lately, but I'm glad to see good economic growth and prosperity for the country. And I'm thinking of the vast differences in the legislative branches right now.”

Eric Johnston, San Diego

“I hope for a strong snow season and big storms. We're from California, and I'm hoping the storms keep the mountains open all the way through May, June and July. That's what I'm hoping for.”

Alejandro Rizo, San Juan, Puerto Rico

“For me, just being able to come back and ski again. I'm from Puerto Rico, and we've been planning this trip for a whole year, so it'd be fun to manage to come again.”

Quotations have been edited for clarity and length.