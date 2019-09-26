For The Record: When will Park City see its first snowfall on the ground?

Each week, The Park Record asks residents and visitors to weigh in on a topic of interest. A snowstorm is possible this weekend, and while that means another round of gorgeous and enticing mountain photos for Instagram, the likelihood of snow falling in the streets of Park City is low. We asked a handful of bold prognosticators to offer their best guess: When will snow fall on the ground in Park City?

Alex Mendelson, Park City

I heard we’re supposed to get snow this weekend but I’m hoping we don’t get it until Nov. 1. That would give me plenty of time to wrap up my mountain biking.

Chris Franco, Salt Lake City

I’m guessing around Halloween. I love the snow; I spent years downhill skiing, cross-country skiing, snowshoeing. I don’t like driving in it, but my daughter and grandkids live up here, so I do.

Tim Munsell, Heber City

If I thought the resort would open early, I’d say I hope it snows now. But since they won’t, how about a big storm right before opening day? That way I don’t have to spend the next two months dealing with it.

Paula Jessen, Park City

I will say probably November. I’m not looking forward to it, exactly. I work in hospitality, so snow means we’re super busy. But you know what? It’s good for the town. Let it snow.

Quotations have been edited for clarity and length.