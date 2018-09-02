For the Record: Which season ski pass are you buying this year?

Each week, the Park Record asks For the Record, a weekly question with answers submitted by local residents and visitors. This week, after the announcement that the Ikon Pass will include Solitude and Brighton, the Record wants to know which season pass people are planning to get. Vote in the poll below and tell us your reasoning in the comments.

Amy Merchen, Park City

“I think the Ikon Pass sounds really cool because it's connected to a lot of cool places, but I just don't go to Deer Valley because I don't ski. Maybe in the future, though.”

Leanne Norman, Salt Lake City

“I bought the Epic school pass (for my kids). That way, we can go basically whenever we want. I think it's an advantage to get them started younger. With the school pass, it allows them to get on the slopes a lot earlier. I would probably wait and not buy a season pass if they didn't have that option.

Isaac Cortes, Park City

“I'm getting the Epic Pass. I really enjoy going to the mountain and snowboarding, especially Park City and the Canyons. If you get the Epic Pass you can go to both now.”

Rod & Sallie Rinderknecht, Park City

Sallie: “We're here year-round. I have an Epic Local Pass because I tend not to ski when there are a lot of people in town.”

Rod: “This year, I have the Epic veteran's pass. It's convenient; we don't feel a tremendous need to ski elsewhere in the winter. It meets all of our needs.”

Madi Edwards, Salt Lake City

“I had an Epic Pass last year but didn't use it much. Call us snow snobs, but (my husband and I) didn't love the snow last year. This year, we'll probably either get the Epic Pass or we've also talked about Brighton.”

Preston Vesco, Kamas

“I use the Epic Pass. It works good for the family. We all ski together and it's our day to be together. It's close and we like being in Park City. For the price, being local, it works for us.”

Quotations have been edited for length and clarity.