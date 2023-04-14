Former City Hall planner tapped for open Snyderville Basin Planning Commission seat

The Summit County Council on Wednesday appointed Makena Hawley and reappointed Bruce Carmichael and Thomas Cooke to the Snyderville Basin Planning Commission. Their terms are set to expire in 2026. There were seven applicants for the three open seats.

Toria Barnhart/Park Record

A former City Hall planner with a passion for people-first practices was appointed as the newest member of the Snyderville Basin Planning Commission on Wednesday.

Makena Hawley, who worked for the Park City Planning Department between 2014 and 2017, was selected by the Summit County Council to fill a seat that belonged to Planning Commissioner Joel Fine, who did not seek another term. The County Council also reappointed Bruce Carmichael and Thomas Cooke to the commission, with a total of seven candidates vying for the three open spots.

Hawley is a 10-year resident of Summit County after moving to Utah as a “snowboard bum.” She studied urban planning in college and later became a planner for Park City, though she now works for the Redevelopment Agency of Salt Lake City.

In 2018, Hawley moved to Copenhagen, Denmark with her husband for his job relocation. While there, she obtained a master’s degree in sustainable cities. Her thesis was a case study of Park City’s land management code and designing a framework based on sustainable solutions.

While there, Hawley witnessed what it was like living in a city dedicated to humanistic planning practices. She cited the experience in an interview with the Summit County Council, saying community perspective is important to improving the quality of life for future generations.

“One of the most valuable lessons I took from this experience is that Copenhagen was not born a cycling city and that the Danes, over the past 40 years, took intentional, incremental steps to put their citizens first in design and development,” Hawley wrote in her Planning Commission application. “It was significant to see the benefits that those decisions have yielded in terms of public space, economic growth, resource use reduction, equity, and the happiness, health and wellbeing of its citizens.”

Hawley said she was interested in joining the Summit County Planning Commission to help represent a part of the community that might not always be able to show up and voice their opinions. She plans to utilize her professional experience and love for Summit County by advocating for sustainability as well as smart land use and transportation decisions.

When asked what she sees as the biggest challenge for the Planning Commission, Hawley responded that she expects difficulties in aligning the Basin’s general plan with its development code. The Planning Commission has been working on several amendments to update the language of the Basin development code.

The effort has been particularly important for both Carmichael, who was first appointed to the Planning Commission in the fall of 2020, and Cooke, who has completed two terms since 2017.

Carmichael, the co-chair of the board, said he’s gained a better appreciation for the crucial role the Planning Commission plays in maintaining the balance of the communities since joining the group. The board itself is also well balanced, he indicated. Carmichael said there’s a good mix of experience ranging from an attorney and people working in real estate to people knowledgeable about renewable energy and recreation.

Issues such as traffic and affordable housing will continue to influence applications in the future, Carmichael said. But he added that the Planning Commission is starting to see more interest in redevelopment.

Carmichael supported the need to preserve what attracts people to the area while also working with developers who support those goals to foster economic vitality locally.

He cited the proposal to demolish around 72,000 square feet of existing retail space at Outlets Park City and redevelop it with a Harmons grocery store. The project would require special exemptions for its square footage and height that exceed what’s allowed within the Snyderville Basin.

However, there have been ongoing conversations with the developers about potential benefits associated with the project such as the creation of affordable unit equivalents on the property, the building operating on renewable energy and the improvement of alternative transportation connections – like pedestrian and bicycle connections – to the surrounding area.

Carmichael, who’s lived in Summit County for 25 years, also advocated for continuing and improving regional cooperation, particularly between the 84060 and the 84098, because of the proximity and influence the communities have on each other.

“If Park City sneezes, the Basin will catch a cold,” he said in his interview with the County Council.

The planning commissioner praised the work that’s been done with High Valley Transit to help improve existing services, but he suggested there was still more good to be done through potential partnerships in the future.

Other areas, like open space and recreation, are also a top priority for Carmichael. He said he looked forward to continuing to learn about the complex range of issues that affect the Snyderville Basin by serving on the Planning Commission.

“As the community matures and continues to grow, we must continue to ensure that we work in collaboration with our citizens, regional entities, county staff, current business interests and development applicants to ensure equity of opportunity for residents, recognize development realities and maintain the quality of life and services that makes this such an attractive community in which to live,” Carmichael’s application stated.

Cooke was similarly seeking a third term to continue the work he’s done on the Planning Commission. He told the County Council most planning commissioners spend the first three years not knowing much about the process or codes, but eventually, they learn — and continue learning.

He told the County Council he is most proud of the community visioning plan that’s currently underway. Staffers over the next year are working to gather public input through the Our Summit Visioning Project that will be used to create a long-term strategic plan. The document is intended to give county officials insight into the public’s opinion and attitude about how best to tackle issues such as growth and development.

Cooke has also been involved with modernizing the Basin’s development code and general plan, and he said that was something he planned to continue if reappointed to the Planning Commission.

The other applicants had varied backgrounds, including an environmental consultant, a retiree passionate about the community, a Park City High School physics teacher with experience as a Utah Department of Transportation consultant, and a former university administrator.

The Planning Commission is tasked with preparing the Snyderville Basin General Plan, providing recommendations on amendments to the zoning map and development code to the County Council and making determinations on various applications within the Basin. The time commitment that board members agree to was also emphasized on Wednesday.

The terms of Hawley, Carmichael and Cooke are set to expire in February of 2026. The Planning Commission meets at 6 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesday of the month.