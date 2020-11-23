Former Park City mayor: PCMR development ‘reminiscent of’ Vail

Dana Williams, a former mayor of Park City, right, greets Vail Resorts chief Rob Katz during a 2016 protest against a Vail Resorts effort to trademark the name “Park City.” Williams on Wednesday criticized a Provo developer’s concept to develop the Park City Mountain Resort lots.

Park Record file photo

In a notable appearance during a Park City Planning Commission meeting on Wednesday, a former Park City mayor criticized the designs of a development proposal at Park City Mountain Resort.

Dana Williams, who served three terms in the mayor’s office ending in 2014, told the Planning Commission the look of the proposal is “reminiscent of” Vail rather than that of a historic community.

Williams came to prominence in the 1990s as the leader of a development watchdog, called Citizens Allied for Responsible Growth, and participated in the discussions in that decade that led to the overall approval for development on the PCMR lots.

The comments from Williams followed in the months after another onetime figure in the development watchdog, Rich Wyman, at a summertime Planning Commission meeting criticized the proposal at PCMR.