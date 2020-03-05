Former pro snowboarder gets 12 days in jail for 2018 incident involving knives and a gun at a Park City apartment

Nathan Hale Bozung, a 38-year-old Heber man and former professional snowboarder, was ordered to serve 12 days in jail for a 2018 incident in which prosecutors said he held knives to a person’s throat and threatened to shoot another man while loading an AR-15-style weapon.

Bozung was sentenced Feb. 24 after pleading guilty to two class A misdemeanors: attempted aggravated assault and attempted purchase, transfer, possession or use of a firearm by a restricted person. According to court documents, those charges were reduced from third-degree felonies as part of a plea deal, while three additional misdemeanor counts and an infraction were dismissed.

In addition to the jail sentence, Bozung was ordered not to possess or use any dangerous weapons or firearms, not to possess or use any drugs or alcohol, to submit a written letter of apology, to pay restitution, to forfeit the involved firearm and to complete other standard terms and conditions.

The court also issued suspended 352-day jail sentences, which would run concurrently.

In May 2018, Bozung and several acquaintances returned to his Ontario Avenue apartment early in the morning after drinking at a Main Street bar. There, Bozung began to bully a person and became agitated when the person would not fight back, according to a probable cause affidavit. Bozung held one knife to the man’s throat and another to the back of the man’s neck. He dropped the knives and did not cut the man.

At some point, Bozung began throwing things out of the apartment’s second-story window, including flower pots that damaged a vehicle parked outside, the probable cause affidavit states. When the window broke, most of the guests fled.

Bozung then walked down to his vehicle to retrieve ammunition for an AR-15-style rifle, which he had in the apartment, according to the affidavit. One witness tried to calm him down and picked up the rifle, which aggravated Bozung. Bozung then began to fight with the man and took the rifle.

As he loaded it, he told the man “I’m going to shoot you now,” according to court documents.

The witness fled and was able to flag down a police officer around 3:15 a.m.. Officers set up a perimeter around the area and secured a search warrant around 11 a.m.

Bozung was arrested around 1 p.m. and told officers he had blacked out the night before and needed to stop drinking, according to court documents.