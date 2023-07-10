Fortune’s 22nd annual Brainstorm Tech conference comes to Park City

Matthew and Tatiana Prince, owners of The Park record. Matthew, the co-founder and CEO of Cloudflare, will be one of the featured speakers at Fortune's Brainstorm Tech conference next week in Park City. Events can be streamed free online.

Fortune’s Brainstorm Tech conference is in its 22nd year — and now in its first in Park City. The annual conference will be held from Monday to Wednesday next week for invitees at Montage Deer Valley. All of the speakers from the main stage program can be live-streamed without a paywall at http://www.fortune.com/livestream .

From the press release:

“The conference kicks off with a panel on the growth of the Utah tech sector, featuring the CEOs from Ancestry, BambooHR, Pluralsight and Cloudflare. And that’s not the only day-1 Silicon Slopes highlight: Ryan Smith will be chatting about the intersection between sports and tech later in the day.”

Monday’s agenda (July 10) is available below. More information and the complete agenda can be found at https://fortune.com/conferences/fortune-brainstorm-tech-2023 . All times are local (MT).

BEHIND THE GROWTH OF UTAH TECH

3:05 – 3:35 PM

A growing number of startups and top tech companies are moving to Utah — and the industry contributes $22 billion to the state’s economy. How did Utah rise to become one of the places most likely to launch a unicorn and what can the state do to sustain that growth? A kick-off conversation with Utah-based founders and CEOs on what’s next for their business and what they’re doing to help transform America’s tech ecosystem.

Deborah Liu, President and CEO, Ancestry

Ben Peterson, Co-founder, BambooHR

Matthew Prince, Co-founder and CEO, Cloudflare

Aaron Skonnard, Co-founder and CEO, Pluralsight

In conversation with: Phil Wahba, Senior Writer, FORTUNE; Co-chair, Fortune Brainstorm Tech

THE NEW GREEN FRONTIER

3:35 – 3:55 PM

The climate tech market is expected to grow to $417 billion by 2030 — the same year the Paris Agreement calls for 45% reduced emissions. As tech companies strive to build more sustainable organizations and investors pour dollars into green tech, we’ll look at what it takes to drive real innovation and deliver real returns.

Al Gore, Founding Partner and Chairman, Generation Investment Management

Lila Preston, Partner and Head of Growth Equity Strategy, Generation Investment Management

In conversation with: Jessica Mathews, Senior Writer, FORTUNE; Writer, Term Sheet

UNLOCKING A.I.’S POTENTIAL

3:55 – 4:15 PM

The digital revolution brought with it a deluge of data. Now, maturing technologies like generative A.I. and supercomputing are set to drive big changes on the world stage. We hear from leaders putting these technologies to the test and working to unlock the power of A.I. to break down barriers.

Jonas Andrulis, Founder and CEO, Aleph Alpha

Antonio Neri, President and CEO, Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In conversation with: Jo Ling Kent, Journalist and Co-chair, Fortune Brainstorm Tech

BANK FALLOUTS AND THE FUTURE OF FINANCING TECH

4:15 – 4:35 PM

The fall of Silicon Valley Bank and the recent rescue of First Republic Bank have not only challenged long-held assumptions about tech financing and capital markets. They have also paved the way for neobanks and other financial institutions to step up to meet the demand for financing and to provide services to thousands of startups. How are portfolio companies, founders, and bankers themselves responding to a new reality?

Immad Akhund, Co-founder and CEO, Mercury

Erica Brescia, Managing Director, Redpoint Ventures

In conversation with: Terri Burns, Investor, Board Member, and Co-chair, Fortune Brainstorm Tech

SPEED, SCALE, AND SUSTAINABLE GROWTH

4:35 – 4:55 PM

The past decade has seen near-unprecedented disruption in business and society, particularly these last few years. What does it take to move fast (and not break things) in today’s environment? Two tech leaders who have grown their businesses to global prominence share how they’ve led their organizations through recent ups and downs, and how they’re looking at the future.

Scott Farquhar, Co-founder and Co-CEO, Atlassian

Jeff Lawson, Co-founder and CEO, Twilio

In conversation with: Polina Pompliano, Deputy Director, Live Events, FORTUNE; Founder, The Profile

CAN YOU TRUST YOUR A.I.?

4:55 – 5:10 PM

Founded in 2021 by former OpenAI execs and backed by both Google and Salesforce, Anthropic is taking on ChatGPT in a big way. Its own chatbot, Claude, can read a novel in less than a minute and deploys constitutional A.I. to govern itself. Can Anthropic’s company ethos of responsible A.I. usage help pave the way for a more transparent and more ethical framework for next-gen A.I. assistants?

Dario Amodei, Co-founder and CEO, Anthropic

In conversation with: Jeremy Kahn, Senior Writer, FORTUNE; Co-Chair Fortune Brainstorm A.I.

VIEW FROM THE WHITE HOUSE

5:10 – 5:25 PM

The conversation on A.I. keeps growing — both in Silicon Valley and D.C. How do we make sure Americans benefit from the promise of A.I. technology, while simultaneously protecting people from its risks? We’ll hear from President Biden’s Chief Science and Technology Advisor and the head of the White House Office of Science and Technology, as on the Biden Administration’s approach to seizing the benefits of A.I., managing its risks, and making the country more resilient and competitive in an increasingly complex global environment.

Dr. Arati Prabhakar, Director, White House Office of Science and Technology (appearing virtually)

In conversation with: Alyson Shontell, Editor-in-Chief, FORTUNE; Co-chair, Fortune Brainstorm Tech

BIG BETS: ON AND OFF THE COURT

6:30 – 7:00 PM

In this special conversation, we’ll talk to a four-time NBA Champion plus Utah’s most prominent tech founder-turned-NBA owner about the intersection between sports and tech, the art of deal-making, and where they’re placing their next big bets.

Andre Iguodala, Forward, Golden State Warriors and General Partner, Mastry Ventures

Ryan Smith, Co-founder and Executive Chairman, Qualtrics; Chairman and CEO, Smith Entertainment Group; Owner, Utah Jazz

In conversation with: Michal Lev-Ram, FORTUNE