Francis City approves Wild Willow Park project

An illustrative site plan for the Wild Willow Park depicts what Francis City officials hope to create on a 4.5-acre lot near Summit Haven Circle. The city’s Planning Commission on Thursday approved the project. Courtesy of Francis City

Francis City community members last week had their first look at a long-awaited bike park that officials hope will improve outdoor recreation opportunities in South Summit.

The Wild Willow Park was the subject of controversy last spring, when some Summit Haven Circle homeowners expressed concern about the size and proximity of the project to their neighborhood. City planner Katie Henneuse said officials heard residents’ worries and worked throughout the year to make the park friendlier to the area, with the first formal presentation of the site plan to the public, and later, approval by the Francis City Planning Commission on Thursday.

“We heard overwhelming positive support for the park,” Henneuse said. “After working on the park plans for the last two years, it was very rewarding to talk with so many people who are excited about what we are planning and who are looking forward to utilizing this park.”

The main feature of Wild Willow Park will be a pump track, which includes a circuit of rollers and banked turns that allow bike riders to generate momentum through their mass rather than by pedaling, as well as a learner area. The 4.5-acre lot will also include a nature play area with a shelter building and picnic tables, a pollinator garden, a native grass meadow, and a walking trail.

City officials hoped the project would provide something that isn’t already available in Francis and could help connect the community’s growing trail network. Wild Willow Park is estimated to see 15,000 visits a year.

For those living in the cul-de-sac, the project feels too big for a residential neighborhood. For example, the outside boundary of the park comes close to homeowners’ property lines. Although there are required setbacks for structures in this zone, Henneuse said, the same requirements don’t exist for trails. This means the trail could come right to someone’s backyard — within one foot — without a buffer. Construction has already started on the trail with work on the parking lot and utility lines expected to begin soon.

Residents also have concerns about noise as well as the number of people visiting the quiet, 12-lot subdivision. The pump tracks are planned for the center of the park to keep distance from residences. There will also be trees to act as a cushion between the pump tracks and the walking trail.

Bryce Sacks, the pump track contractor, said he’s been working to help guide a thoughtful vision since joining the project a few years ago. As an advocate for government transparency, he’s also pushed the city to involve the community in the planning process.

He sympathized with those who feel like they’re being told what the plan is rather than being given the opportunity to provide input. Sacks said he can understand why some homeowners feel the Wild Willow Park may be too grand for the neighborhood. While he supports the design, Sacks wants to make sure the community does, too.

Page Courtney, a Francis mom with young boys, speaks with pump track contractor Bryce Sacks about the Wild Willow Project during an open house in Francis on Thursday. David Jackson/Park Record

And those who attended the open house last week seemed to. Nearly everyone appeared to be in favor of Wild Willow Park, with many comments about the need for outdoor recreation facilities on the East Side and the benefit the park would have for area youth.

While some people have suggested the park be moved to a more centralized location, Henneuse said the park has to be constructed at South Haven Circle because the city already owns the land, which is dedicated for a park, and grant money has been awarded for the project at the specific location.

City officials began brainstorming the concept around 2015, but it was never prioritized, because of a lack of funding. It became a focus again in 2021 when Francis received $292,000 in Summit County Recreation, Arts and Parks tax grant money to complete the work.

Sacks said Wild Willow Park could set a precedent and become a huge asset for South Summit. Henneuse agreed, saying Wild Willow Park is important because it provides open space for activities that are a priority for Francis City residents.

“It diversifies the city’s park offerings and includes amenities that have been requested, that we do not have currently,” she said. “[The activities] help kids connect with nature, they encourage imaginative play, and improve fine and gross motor skills, and they are really fun.”

The Planning Commission’s approval of the site plan on Thursday was the last approval step needed. The city plans to move forward with construction as soon as possible. Henneuse is hopeful the first phase of the park, including the pump tracks, will be completed before winter.