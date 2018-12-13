Francis man accused of shooting at roommates charged with attempted murder

A 56-year-old man who, prosecutors allege, fired more than a dozen bullets at his two roommates at a home in Francis, narrowly missing them both, is facing two counts of attempted murder, along with a slew of other felony charges related to the incident.

Prosecutors allege that on Dec. 9, Randal Weed Dickinson had been drinking all day and was "so drunk" he fell into the Christmas tree at the home he shared with two other men in Francis. The homeowner, 58, and his son, 33, were in the kitchen at the time.

Court documents state the younger man helped Dickinson back to his room to let him sleep it off. The victims were walking through the kitchen to go outside and smoke when they heard a gun going off, documents state.

Documents state the victims then saw bullets exploding in the kitchen, prompting them to run and take cover behind a wall. One of the victims said he felt a bullet pass behind his head, leading him to believe the bullet had grazed him.

When the gunfire stopped and they noticed the gun was in a locked-out position with the clip emptied, the younger man tackled Dickinson, documents state.

The Summit County Sheriff's Office received the report at approximately 2:48 p.m. Dickinson was transported to a hospital in the area for minor injuries sustained during the scuffle, including a scratch to the forehead, and later taken into custody.

Law enforcement later found 16 shell casings in the hall outside of Dickinson's bedroom and bullet holes throughout the kitchen, indicating that he was tracking and firing at the two other men, documents state.

Prosecutors allege police also found extra loaded clips in Dickinson's room.

Lt. Andrew Wright, of the Sheriff's Office, said Dickinson had lived with the family for some time, but was not related to them. A report from the Sheriff's Office stated there had not been a confrontation between the three men prior to Dickinson knocking over the Christmas tree.

The charges against Dickinson were filed Wednesday in Summit County's 3rd District Court. He faces two counts of attempted murder, a first-degree felony; possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, a second-degree felony; 16 counts of discharging a firearm, a third-degree felony; carrying a dangerous weapon while under the influence of alcohol, a class B misdemeanor; and intoxication, a class C misdemeanor.

Attempted murder is the most serious charge and carries a maximum penalty upon conviction of five years to life in prison for each count.

Dickinson is being held on $500,000 bond. Court records show he was convicted of aggravated assault in 2007.

It was unclear as of Thursday afternoon whether Dickinson had retained an attorney.

The Summit County Attorney's Office declined to comment on the case.