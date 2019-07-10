Francis man who shot at roommates pleads guilty to aggravated assault

A Francis man whom prosecutors accused of firing a dozen rounds at his roommates last December after they put him to bed for being too drunk pleaded guilty to lesser charges last month.

According to charging documents, Randal Weed Dickinson was drinking all day and fell into the Christmas tree at the home he shared with two other men, a 58-year-old homeowner and his 33-year-old son.

The son helped Dickinson to his room so he could sleep it off, according to court documents, but he then emerged with a gun and began firing. Law enforcement found 16 shell casings in the hall outside his room and the bullet pattern in the kitchen where his roommates were taking cover indicated he was firing at them, according to documents.

He was originally charged with two counts of attempted murder, a first-degree felony; possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, a second-degree felony; 16 counts of discharging a firearm, a third-degree felony; carrying a dangerous weapon while under the influence of alcohol, a class B misdemeanor; and intoxication, a class C misdemeanor.

He pleaded guilty to two amended charges of second-degree felony aggravated assault and attempted possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, a third-degree felony.

Summit County chief prosecutor Patricia Cassell wrote in an email she was not in a position to say why the charges were reduced.

The attempted murder charges carried a sentence of five years to life in prison, while the aggravated assault charges carry sentences of one to 15 years in prison.

Dickinson is scheduled to be sentenced Aug. 19.