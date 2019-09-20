Francis shooter sentenced to up to 15 years in prison

The man who shot more than a dozen rounds in a Francis home while his roommates took cover last December was sentenced to up to 15 years in prison.

Randal Weed Dickinson had been drinking all day Dec. 9, 2018, and fell into the Christmas tree at the home he shared with two other men, a 58-year-old homeowner and that man’s 33-year-old son, prosecutors claimed.

The son helped Dickinson to his room so he could sleep it off, according to court documents, but he then emerged with a gun and began firing.

Law enforcement officers found 16 shell casings in the hall outside his room and indicated the bullet pattern showed he was firing at his roommates, who took cover in the kitchen.

Dickinson, 57, was sentenced to a prison term of one to 15 years for each of the two counts of second-degree felony aggravated assault, and up to five years in prison for attempted possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person. He pleaded guilty to those charges in June.

Dickinson was originally charged with two counts of attempted murder, a first-degree felony; possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, a second-degree felony; 16 counts of discharging a firearm, a third-degree felony; carrying a dangerous weapon while under the influence of alcohol, a class B misdemeanor; and intoxication, a class C misdemeanor.

The attempted murder charges would have carried a maximum penalty of life in prison.

Dickinson was found guilty of aggravated assault in 2007 and attempted aggravated assault in 2016, court records show.

The prison sentences are to run concurrently and the court recommended Dickinson be given credit for 278 days served.