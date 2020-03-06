Francis water named second best in the state

Francis has the second-best water in the state.

That’s according to the Rural Water Association of Utah, which held its annual competition last week.

Luke Thomas, the Francis Public Works director, said he pulled a sample directly out of one of the city’s wells, bottled it, put it on ice and brought it to the conference.

“It’s always a surprise when you place in it,” he said. “It’s kind of a big deal.”

Success is nothing new for the city’s water, which has placed a few times and won the event in the past. Thomas said the biggest factor affecting the water’s taste is how good the aquifer is that feeds the city’s system.

Still, he said it was a pleasant surprise to be recognized.

Thomas said there are two people on the city’s public works staff who are responsible for delivering high-quality water to residents and who respond to issues that arise, no matter the time of day or night.

Samples were judged for their taste, smell and clarity in a blind taste test, according to a press release from the water association. Honeyville won the competition and will represent the Beehive State at the national competition in Washington, D.C., next year.