Free Fishing Day is Saturday

Kris Clemmons instructs Kate Nelli about how to keep her fishing line a reasonable length during a High Country Fly Fishing clinic Thursday afternoon, May 4, 2017.

Park Record file photo

Saturday is Free Fishing Day at all of Utah’s public bodies of water, a good day for someone to try their hand at fishing for the first time, according to Division of Wildlife Resources officials.

Some good local spots include the Jordanelle, Strawberry and Deer Creek reservoirs, where both new and experienced anglers can vie for multiple species of fish.

The event is timed for early June because it occurs just after the peak snowmelt runoff, which means fish are hungry and looking for food, making for “hot fishing,” according to DWR Sportfish Coordinator Randy Oplinger.

“Streams also often hit optimum temperatures during June, which increases the fish’s metabolism rates, making it so they need to eat a lot,” Oplinger said in a press release.

Support Local Journalism Donate



The DWR also offers a downloadable certificate for anglers to commemorate their first catch, available on their website.

While a fishing license is not required, areas like state parks may still charge fees for access.

“Because you don’t need a license to fish that day, it’s the perfect time to take a family member with you and introduce them to the sport,” Oplinger said. “And, early June is one of the best times to fish in Utah. All of the fish in the state, both warm-water and cold-water fish, are active and willing to bite this time of the year.”