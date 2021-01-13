Free rapid COVID-19 testing to be offered in Park City

Park City School District.

Park Record file photo

The Park City School District will host a series of opportunities for Parkites to receive a free rapid COVID-19 test, the first of which is scheduled for Jan. 19. The testing is open to everyone in the Park City community.

The routine asymptomatic testing is being done in partnership with the Utah Department of Health’s mobile lab, TestUtah. The testing will be conducted in the Eccles Center lobby area at Park City High School.

Testing will be done on the following days:

• Jan. 19, noon – 7 p.m.

• Jan. 25, 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.

• Jan. 26, noon – 7 p.m.

The district said the free testing events will also include the launch of its “Test To Stay” program for students and staff at PCHS and Treasure Mountain Junior High School. Officials said they are hopeful the program will help identify positive cases early .

The announcement of the communitywide testing days and the “Test To Stay” program comes as the district transitioned PCHS and Treasure Mountain to remote learning after a spike in COVID-19 cases after the holiday break.

The communitywide testing is not available for individuals who are experiencing symptoms. Those experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 — cough, shortness of breath, fever, sore throat, fatigue, or loss of taste/smell — should contact their health care provider.