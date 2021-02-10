Free rapid COVID testing extended with additional dates at Park City High School
Testing open to all Park City residents
Park City School District and TestUtah will hold three more free rapid testing events at Park City High School later this month.
The routine asymptomatic testing is once again being done in partnership with the Utah Department of Health’s mobile lab, TestUtah. Park City community members can get free rapid testing from noon to 7 p.m. on the following dates:
• Tuesday, Feb. 16
• Monday, Feb. 22
• Tuesday, Feb. 23
Those who want to get tested can register online at TestUtah.com.
The communitywide testing is not available for individuals who are experiencing symptoms. Those experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 — cough, shortness of breath, fever, sore throat, fatigue, or loss of taste/smell — should contact their health care provider.
