Free rapid COVID testing extended with additional dates at Park City High School

The TestUtah van was set up in the Park City High School parking lot last month to offer free rapid COVID-19 tests to Park City residents. Officials announced additional testing dates after seeing high demand.

Tanzi Propst/Park Record

Park City School District and TestUtah will hold three more free rapid testing events at Park City High School later this month.

The routine asymptomatic testing is once again being done in partnership with the Utah Department of Health’s mobile lab, TestUtah. Park City community members can get free rapid testing from noon to 7 p.m. on the following dates:

• Tuesday, Feb. 16

• Monday, Feb. 22

• Tuesday, Feb. 23

Those who want to get tested can register online at TestUtah.com.

The communitywide testing is not available for individuals who are experiencing symptoms. Those experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 — cough, shortness of breath, fever, sore throat, fatigue, or loss of taste/smell — should contact their health care provider.