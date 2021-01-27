Free rapid COVID testing extended with additional dates in February

The TestUtah van is located in the Park City High School parking lot, where it offered free rapid COVID-19 tests to Park City residents on Monday afternoon

Tanzi Propst/Park Record

On Tuesday, the Park City School District and TestUtah held the last of three planned free rapid COVID testing events in the Eccles Center parking lot at Park City High School. Organizers said participation was so significant, however, that four more dates have been added.

The routine asymptomatic testing is once again being done in partnership with the Utah Department of Health’s mobile lab, TestUtah. Park City community members can get free rapid testing from noon to 7 p.m. on the following dates:

• Feb. 1

• Feb. 2

• Feb. 8

• Feb. 9

The communitywide testing is not available for individuals who are experiencing symptoms. Those experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 — cough, shortness of breath, fever, sore throat, fatigue, or loss of taste/smell — should contact their health care provider.