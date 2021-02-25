Free rapid testing extended with additional dates in Park City

The Test Utah sprinter van set up in the Park City High School parking lot last month, running free rapid COVID-19 tests on residents.

Tanzi Propst/Park Record

Park City School District and TestUtah will hold two more free rapid testing events at Park City High School next week.

The routine testing is once again being done in partnership with the Utah Department of Health’s mobile lab, TestUtah. Park City community members over age 5 can get free rapid testing from noon to 7 p.m. on the following dates:

• Monday, March 1

• Tuesday, March 2

To get tested, register online at TestUtah.com .

The communitywide testing is available for individuals who are experiencing symptoms. UDOH officials are now encouraging anyone with even mild symptoms to get tested to either confirm or rule out infection. Those symptoms include but are not limited to cough, shortness of breath, fever, sore throat, fatigue and/or loss of taste or smell.

Health department officials added that anyone who has come in contact with someone who has COVID-19 should quarantine and get tested about 7 days after exposure, which should allow enough of the virus to to build up to be detected by the rapid test.