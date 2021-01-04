Free rapid testing now available to Summit County businesses, employees

The Summit County Health Department.

Tanzi Propst/Park Record

As of Monday, free rapid COVID-19 tests are available to all businesses in Summit County and their employees.

The program, first announced last month, is a partnership among Summit County, Park City, People’s Health Clinic and the Park City Chamber/Bureau. The goal is to keep businesses open and get employees back to work more quickly after a workplace exposure to the virus. State guidelines allow employees to return to work on day seven of quarantine if they are asymptomatic and can show a negative rapid COVID-19 test. Accessing a rapid test, though, has been costly.

In a press release, Summit County Deputy Health Officer Phil Bondurant said keeping businesses open and people working is a top priority for the county, city and their partners in the testing program.

“We know it is even a higher priority for those businesses and workers that keep our community going,” he said. “As we move forward, we want to use every tool we have to keep the doors open and get people back to work as soon as it safe for everyone involved. This testing program is another way we can help make that happen.”

All Summit County businesses are eligible for the testing program regardless of where in the county they are located, or if they are in a commercial office space or not. A business does not need to be a member of any business association to participate.

For more about the program and how to get tested, call 435-333-1546 or visit summitcountyhealth.org.