Free screening commemorates Sexual Assault Awareness Month

Peace House and Park City Film will present a free screening of Sadhvi Siddhali Shree’s documentary, “Surviving Sex Trafficking,” on April 28 to commemorate Sexual Assault Awareness Month. The screening will be followed by a panel discussion that will feature Andrea Sherman, director of trafficking in persons of the Asian Association of Utah’s Refugee and Immigrant Center, Devan Bobo, victim advocate coordinator for the Park City Police Department, and Jodi Peterson, Peace House’s sexual assault services coordinator.

Photo by Cesar Ramos

Talking about sexual assault, sexual abuse and child abuse can be difficult for many people. So Peace House and Park City Film are providing a safe environment to do so.

To commemorate Sexual Assault Awareness Month and Child Abuse Prevention Month, the two nonprofits will collaborate and host a screening of Sadhvi Siddhali Shree’s documentary, “Surviving Sex Trafficking, ” at 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 28, at the Park City Library’s Jim Santy Auditorium.

The screening is free, but registration is encouraged, said Erika Carlson, Peace House director of marketing and public relations.

“We do prefer that people register in advance, so we have a head count of how many people will show up,” she said.

“Surviving Sex Trafficking,” the follow up to filmmaker Sadhvi Siddhali Shree’s 2017 documentary, “Stopping Traffic: The Movement to End Sex Trafficking ,” examines the challenge trafficking survivors face while trying to adjust to everyday life.

“We have an awesome partnership with Park City Film, and we worked closely with its executive director Katy Wang to review some film options and pick the ones that fit best with Peace House,” Carlson said.

Peace House has also organized a post-screening panel discussion, moderated by Renai Bodley Miller, KPCW general manager.

The panel will feature Andrea Sherman, director of trafficking in persons of the Asian Association of Utah’s Refugee and Immigrant Center , Devan Bobo, victim advocate coordinator for the Park City Police Department, and Jodi Peterson, Peace House’s sexual assault services coordinator.

“We have a partnership with the Park City Police Department, and we open up the opportunity for various community resources to come together and tell how we can help,” Carlson said. “So that’s how we got in touch with Devan.”

Screening organizers knew about the work Sherman has done with the Asian Association and felt like she would be a good fit on the panel, according to Carlson.

“Andrea will talk about the resources available in Utah for people who have been victims of trafficking and those who want to help them,” she said. “And Jodi has done some amazing work with victims of sexual assult.”

The number of sexual assault and abuse victims has increased since spring of 2020 after people began self-isolating due to the coronavirus pandemic, Carlson said.

“Unfortunately we do get constant phone calls to our helpline from people who have been abused or assaulted,” she said. “We are a good resource for anyone who has suffered sexual assault or abuse and are happy to field any information of those who are experiencing those issues.”

The 24-hour helpline number is 800-647-9161.

“We have advocates available 24 hours a day for 7 days a week,” Carlson said. “It’s an option for people who maybe know someone or are suspicious that someone is in a personal violence situation.”

In addition, Peace House therapists work continually with victims to help them get out of the situations and move forward with their lives, Carlson said.

“We are a trauma-informed facility, so our therapists offer specific case management to these individuals,” she said. “And we do refer those who have been trafficked to authorities.”