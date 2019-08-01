From the Chicken Chase to a professional rodeo, the Summit County Fair returns Aug. 3-10.

The Summit County Fair is just around the corner and fair coordinator Tyler Orgill said there’s been a flurry of activity as organizers ready the finishing touches for the annual tradition.

The fair kicks off in earnest Thursday night with the Miss Summit County Scholarship Pageant at the North Summit High School auditorium. It’s free and open to the public, and the six contestants are vying to be the Queen or one of her two attendants. The members of the royal court hold the title for a year and are constant presences at the fair, from handing out ribbons at the Little Buckaroo Rodeo to chatting with seniors at the Senior Luncheon to helping out the Junior Livestock Auction.

The fair shifts gears a bit for the Saturday night Demolition Derby, which Orgill said has been sold out for months. The last driver whose vehicle is still operational will walk home with the grand prize money — $6,000 for the Stock Derby class. There’s also a Power Wheels Demo Derby during intermission for kids under 8. The derby starts at 7 p.m., but even if you don’t have tickets, there will be live entertainment and food, and the beer, wine and spirits garden will open at 5 p.m.

The carnival opens at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7, the same night as the Little Buckaroo Rodeo at 6 p.m. Orgill said the kids rodeo features events like a Chicken Chase, which this year will involve nine chickens on one end of the arena and a bunch of kids on the other end — maybe 50 or 60 he estimated — who wait until the signal and then run pell-mell toward the chickens, hoping to grab one.

The rodeo continues into Thursday with timed events, and that’s also the day the Junior Livestock Show begins. That show culminates Saturday with the livestock sale, which Orgill said is one of the best in the state. The proceeds go to the children who raised the animal, often as a 4H project, and he said the Summit County community is great at pulling together to donate money to the kids.

He remembers raising a pig to show when he was 9 or 10, and getting home in the dark and having to walk the pig. He said the experience taught discipline, if not, perhaps, a love for showing animals.

The carnival opens at 11 a.m. Friday and Saturday, with the Senior Luncheon on Friday at noon. Other highlights that day include the pie baking contest at 1 p.m. and the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association Rodeo at 8 p.m. There’s also a teen dance from 10 p.m. to midnight.

Saturday kicks off early with an Early Bird Breakfast at Coalville City Hall followed by the Tour de Sunrise family bike, run and walk event. The Rodeo concludes the festivities on Saturday night, starting at 8 p.m.