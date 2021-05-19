From the editor: Park Record’s sports coverage is back — permanently

Park Record Editor Bubba Brown.

Park City is a sports town. From skiing competitions featuring the best winter sports athletes on earth to youth league soccer and everything in between, it’s in our DNA. It’s who we are.

That’s what has made not having a dedicated sports section over most of the last year so challenging for The Park Record.

When economic realities brought on by the pandemic forced us to make the difficult decision to temporarily cut our sports reporter position last June, we knew it would be leaving a major hole in our coverage. And we knew that absence would be felt in the community, which for decades has relied on us to tell the stories of local athletes and teams.

What we didn’t know, as I’ve told many readers who’ve inquired over these months, was how long it would be until the sports section returned.

Fortunately, we at last have some good news to share. As readers who’ve flipped to the B section in Wednesday’s edition or have seen sports stories published on parkrecord.com in the last day or two may already know, the sports section is back — permanently.

I and the rest of The Park Record staff could not be more excited.

Excited to cover games and athletes. Excited to tell more stories that matter to our readers. Excited to see our paper, alongside our community, begin returning to normal after such a difficult stretch.

We hope readers are similarly enthusiastic — and ready to help as we shape the sports beat in the coming weeks and months. We invite you to flood our email inboxes with story suggestions. Pass them along to me at editor@parkrecord.com or to our new sports reporter, Brendan Farrell, at sports@parkrecord.com. I can’t promise we’ll pursue all of the ideas, but we’ll do our best.

Hearing from you will be invaluable in any case.

Because readers know as well as we do: In a community as passionate about sports as ours, there are countless stories worthy of a spotlight in the newspaper. We look forward to digging into as many of them as possible.

Following a year in which our sports coverage was so limited, getting to do that again feels invigorating. It’s as sweet as scoring the game-winning goal or shredding down the slopes to a podium finish.

And doing it for a community that has shown us incredible support during the pandemic makes it even sweeter still.