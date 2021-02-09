GALLERY: FIS Freestyle International World Cup
For more images from the event, visit: http://parkrecord.mycapture.com/mycapture/folder.asp?event=2274943&CategoryID=2967
Deer Valley Resort hosted the 23rd annual FIS Freestyle International World Cup moguls, dual moguls and aerials competitions on Champion and White Owl runs Thursday, Feb. 4-Saturday, Feb. 6. The event saw athletes from all over the globe.