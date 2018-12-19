Gallivan family controls former PCMR bowl terrain and is ‘moving on’

The president of the firm that owns land that was until recently leased to Park City Mountain Resort and used as some of the resort's high-elevation skiing terrain indicated on Tuesday the two sides did not reach an accord on the terms of a new agreement, resulting in the closure of the acreage to skiers and snowboarders.

The firm is called Silver King Mining Company. Its origins date to Park City's silver-mining era of the 19th and early 20th centuries. The president of the firm is J W Gallivan Jr., according to state records. The Gallivan family has longtime ties to Park City.

Gallivan, who goes by the first name Jack, said in an interview the Silver King Mining Company controls approximately 1,000 acres of land in the Park City area and Big Cottonwood Canyon. The land involved in the former lease with PCMR covered approximately 115 acres, he said.

Gallivan said the lease and renewals were negotiated between the Silver King Mining Company and Powdr Corp., the former owner of PCMR. The most recent lease expired about one year ago, he said. He said the Silver King Mining Company accepted lift passes as compensation for the use of the land.

Colorado-based Vail Resorts is the current owner of PCMR and the lease was transferred to that firm as part of the acquisition. Gallivan said the Silver King Mining Company and Vail Resorts negotiated a one-year extension of the lease as talks continued about a long-term agreement. A long-term deal, though, proved to be elusive.

"We just accepted that we're too far apart and we're moving on," he said.

PCMR closed Scott's Bowl and West Scott's Bowl as a result of the loss of the lease. The resort said the closure is in place "until further notice." The closure also includes terrain located between Scott's Bowl and a nearby ski run called Constellation. Terrain that is open off Pinecone Ridge is accessible from the Quicksilver Gondola midstation. The resort said other terrain off the Jupiter lift will remain open as normal for the ski season.

PCMR has said an agreement had been in place for the terrain for longer than 14 years. The resort has also said it is unlikely the acreage will open for skiing and snowboarding during the current ski season.

The land is located in a spot that is seen as strategic to the ski industry. The resorts and the state's tourism industry have long desired a link between the Park City side of the mountains and the resorts in the Cottonwood Canyons. The link is known as an interconnect. Gallivan said the acreage is envisioned as a potential location of the connection between the Park City side and Big Cottonwood Canyon. The tourism boosters see an interconnect as something that would offer a European-style skiing experience stretching for miles that would be unique in North America.

He said a portion of the property, located in an unincorporated area of Summit County, could be developed with houses. The Silver King Mining Company, though, does not have immediate plans to proceed with a project, according to Gallivan.