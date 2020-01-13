Garbage pickup for Summit County residents changed, though Republic Services isn’t specifying why

Republic Services, the company that picks up solid waste in Summit County, announced recently it was swapping pickup days.

If pickup for a home was on Fridays, it is now on Thursdays, and vice-versa. The change went into effect Jan. 9.

But why it was done remains unclear.

A Republic Services spokesperson declined a request for an interview and in an email directed residents with questions to call customer service at 435-615-8311.

“As the County continues to grow, we, at times, need to make routing and operational adjustments to meet the needs of the growth,” the spokesperson wrote.

In another email, the person added that the landscape of the county has changed over the last decade and areas that were once sparse and rural now have many more homes.

“We evaluate our routes periodically,” the spokesperson wrote. “Our goal is to be as efficient and consistent as possible for the residents.”

Asked whether the county requested the change, Summit County Manager Tom Fisher said he hadn’t heard of anyone doing so.

“I’m not aware of any county official that requested it unless we had any information about staffing or scheduling or that type of thing,” he said.

Tim Loveday, the county’s solid waste superintendent, could not be reached for comment. He’s the man who runs the county landfill.

Fisher added that he empathizes with those who have had trouble adjusting.

“I think all change is difficult, and this is just another one of those changes,” he said.