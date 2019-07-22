Gas leak causes Monday evacuation of North Summit schools

A gas leak forced the evacuation of North Summit High School and North Summit Middle School Monday afternoon in Coalville. No injuries were reported.

Shortly after 1 p.m. first responders received a phone call notifying them a gas line had been cut, Summit County community and public affairs director Krachel Murdock said. The 1.5-inch line was sliced by a construction crew working on a stretch of 100 East between the two schools. That road was shut down because of ongoing road work.

Crews from the Summit County Sheriff’s Office, North Summit Fire District and Summit County EMS responded to the scene. North Summit Fire spokesperson Tyler Rowser said construction workers were updating the city’s water lines, and they called emergency personnel as soon as they realized they’d struck the gas line.

Murdock said the smell of gas was strong when she arrived on the scene. The odor prompted the evacuation of about a dozen middle schoolers and swimmers using the high school pool. As of 2:30 p.m., crews from Dominion Energy had shut off the line and the smell had begun to dissipate.

The evacuations were kept to the schools, which were both cleared, and did not reach other buildings, Murdock said. The buildings were mostly empty, as school is not in session.

Murdock said the break is in an area that’s hard to access and workers from Dominion Energy said it might take a bit of time to repair.