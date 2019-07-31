Updated: Gas leak in Park City forces evacuations, closes Kearns Boulevard

A gas leak near the intersection of Kearns Boulevard and Cooke Drive Wednesday afternoon forced an evacuation of the immediate area and the closure of Kearns Boulevard in both directions, emergency officials said.

The Park City Fire District tweeted that officials reopened the road around 5:30 p.m. after the leak was fixed, though about 30 people could not return to their homes or places of work until a short time later.

Phil Kirk, a captain with the Park City Police Department, said responders were notified about the gas leak at approximately 3:18 p.m. He said crews constructing a tunnel underneath Kearns Boulevard near Park City High School hit an unmarked gas line.

Traffic from Kearns Boulevard was being diverted onto Wyatt Earp Way and Sidewinder Drive, Kirk said.

It was not immediately clear how many people were affected by the evacuation. There were no reported injuries, Kirk said.

A tweet from the Park City Fire District at 4:10 p.m. indicated crews from Dominion Energy were on scene. The break was expected to be repaired in approximately an hour.