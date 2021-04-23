Growing fiber network delivers reliable internet to rural areas

All West Communications offers a superior infrastructure backbone, which equates to more bandwidth with a greater redundancy, making the network extremely stable.

Photo courtesy: All West

Are you ready for faster, more reliable internet? All West Communications is expanding its fiber optic network throughout the greater Park City area. To see if its high-speed broadband service is available at your home, call 866-255-9378 or visit http://www.allwest.com .

When the pandemic hit in 2020 and children began virtual learning, All West Communications reached out to local schools for a list of students who didn’t have internet service at home. The company provided free internet service to more than 300 families to help students in need finish out the school year.

All West’s commitment to providing a superior broadband experience doesn’t stop there. All West Communications is expanding its fiber internet service throughout the region for years to come, solidifying its position as a family-owned telecommunications company that’s devoted to the communities it serves.

“Technology changes the way we do everything, from business to the way our kids are learning to the way we look for information or consume entertainment,” said Matt Weller, President for Kamas-based All West Communications. “We think people should have access to technology no matter where they live.”

Thriving communities

All West Communications is expanding its fiber optic network throughout the greater Park City area.

Photo courtesy: All West

COVID-19 has given many American workers the flexibility to work remotely, the need for widespread fiber-optic infrastructure that powers broadband has never been greater. Rather than see essential community members head toward urban centers for better connectivity, All West wants to bring connectivity to places where people already live and want to be.

“These communities are our neighbors, it is where our employees live and raise their families and we want to keep them thriving for generations to come,” Weller said.

In Summit and Wasatch Counties, the growth is happening so fast that current infrastructure won’t be able to keep up. All West has focused its fiber expansion to areas such as Jordanelle, around Park City, the Heber Valley, Coalville and other growing communities.

Why fiber is superior

Fiber-optic broadband internet is the most reliable internet technology available today. While many rural residents can go with satellite internet as an option, there are too many reliability issues, Weller said.

All West Communications has a better backbone, which equates to more bandwidth with a greater redundancy, making the network really stable.

“With this we also have the capacity to support how much the area is growing. With fiber, you have symmetrical speeds, meaning upload and download speeds are equal. And, you’re not sharing your line with anyone else, which happens with satellite internet, making speeds during peak times of usage unreliable,” he added. “With fiber, you won’t see that, and we can provide it at a more reasonable price with higher speeds.”

High-tech, great value

Fiber-optic broadband internet is the most reliable internet technology available today. While many rural residents can go with satellite internet as an option, there are too many reliability issues

Photo courtesy: All West

All West’s 100 Mbps fiber plan is just $59.95 per month, compared to an average cost of $90 to $100 for satellite internet with slower speeds and iffy reliability.

As long as All West Communications’ fiber passes your home, connecting is easy. Weller said the install process is typically a couple of hours.

“We consider our service more of a white-glove approach, from the beginning when you call us or sign up online, we’re here to help you understand what you need,” she said.

That includes helping customers determine the appropriate speeds for their households.