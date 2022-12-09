Growing Pains: Oakley considers future development of city center

An East Side community is beginning to feel the pressures of imminent growth, but officials are hopeful a conceptual master plan of the city center created over a decade ago will help drive development in a meaningful way.

The streets of Oakley City Center were astir with visitors stopping by for the famous rodeo nearly 20 years ago, but things changed for the city’s business hub when the Oakley Rodeo moved to its current location on S.R. 32, Mayor Zane Woolstenhulme said during a town hall meeting on Wednesday.

Nearly 50 people braved the winter roads to attend the State of the City event, which highlighted key areas such as public safety, trails and open space, the new well, the city center and other city business.

Oakley City officials hope a conceptual master plan of the city center, which was adopted in 2009, will help drive development in a meaningful way. But many residents are concerned about the potential growth.

Toria Barnhart/Park Record

Many residents appeared to have concerns about the future development of Oakley City Center and the community’s involvement, calling for more transparency. Woolstenhulme maintained that officials had not yet approved any projects, but growth is inevitable.

“Back, about 2005, the Planning Commission and City Council got really serious about developing a master plan because we were anticipating the day where somebody would want to come along and do something with these properties,” Woolstenhulme said.

Oakley’s mayor expects the document will set the foundation for the city’s inner commercial block. City Hall approved it in 2009, but it was never prioritized as the city grappled with the Great Recession. The document was “resurrected” while Woolstenhulme was on the Planning Commission and it still serves as the reference guide for proposed developments.

One such project is headed by Steve Smith, who is the latest owner of the Oakley Diner and other properties in the area. He approached the Planning Commission with concepts for the city center and is hopeful he can bring the project to fruition, Woolstenhulme said.

“He actually lives in town. He has an interest in Oakley, he cares about Oakley,” the mayor said. “He wants to help the community make this a reality. He has the means and desire to do it. I think we’re fortunate to have someone who actually lives in town, has an interest in staying here, not making a buck and running, to work with us on this.”

Smith has been working with city officials to develop a proposal to get the diner operational. The City Council in November signed lease agreements with the developer to allow him to use less than three acres for parking. They also agreed to work with Smith on the development on the north side of Center Street.

In the meantime, the Planning Commission is creating a master plan development application. Entities wishing to build in the city center, an area that’s zoned as village mixed-use and doesn’t have a designated density or specific use, must go through a process that analyzes how efficiently the project uses land and public infrastructure as well as if it meets community and market demands. The Planning Commission would then issue a recommendation on the proposal to the City Council.

But many residents were seemingly worried about how fast everything was moving.

Pat Cone and Jen Perkins in separate statements encouraged more community engagement. Cone questioned if the 2009 master plan is still the best model and asked for an open bid process to promote competition among developers. He said officials need to maximize what they’re getting from public property.

Woolstenhulme defended the 13-year-old master plan. He said the city is open to reviewing a rewrite, but it must be spearheaded by the Planning Commission. He added that Oakley receives more in sales tax revenue than in property taxes. Development will help increase and optimize that tax base, Woolstenhulme said.

Perkins noted that it had been several months since the last open house to discuss the development and design of the city center. She referenced the engagement process involved in Cedar Crest Village, a proposed master-planned community in Hoytsville, saying she appreciates how sensitive those involved have been to what the public wants.

“If you shut out your community voice, everyone suffers,” Perkins said, adding that she wants to trust the process, but she feels the city hasn’t been transparent.

Oakley’s mayor maintained that officials have complied with the state’s Open and Public Meetings Act. He said the main focus has been opening the diner, but nothing else can happen before Smith submits a master plan development application, which kicks off the Planning Commission process that could eventually lead to a development agreement.

Woolstenhulme assured the room that there would be several public meetings throughout that process, many of which will involve the developer presenting his plans for the property.

“There’s nothing to give you to see at this point, or else you would have it,” he said. “They haven’t started that process yet, we just know that it’s coming.”

Planning Commissioner Cliff Goldthorpe confirmed the panel hasn’t received anything it can vote on. He said the Planning Commission wants to support the community and plans to review the project piece-by-piece, but the community must actually participate. He also expressed concerns that Oakley needs to consider development because it can’t survive on residential taxes forever.

“If you don’t come to support at the time that you should, zip it. Like this meeting tonight, there should be five times as many people here if they gave a crap so people need to stop complaining and show up,” he said. “We at the Planning Commission are going to support you because that’s our job. I don’t work for any developer, I work for you.”

Oakley City Council meets at 7 p.m. on the second and fourth Wednesday of every month. The Planning Commission meetings are scheduled during the same time on the first Wednesday of each month. Visit oakleycity.com for more information.