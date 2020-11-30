Habitat for Humanity opens applications for Silver Creek project

Habitat for Humanity of Summit and Wasatch Counties is opening applications on Monday for the first six units of a 24-unit project it is building in Silver Creek Village.

Courtesy of Habitat for Humanity of Summit and Wasatch Counties

Silver Creek Village continues to take shape near the Interstate 80 and U.S. 40 interchange, a massive new development planned to include 1,300 housing units. Of those, some 330 are earmarked for affordable housing, and the first phase of one of those projects recently announced a step forward.

Habitat for Humanity of Summit and Wasatch Counties is turning its attention to a 24-unit project it is building on the site, opening an application window on Monday for the first six units.

On Nov. 30, the first phase of the project will be open for applications. It includes four three-bedroom homes and two four-bedroom units in attached townhomes.

Interested applicants can visit habitat-utah.org/what-we-do/homeownership.html; call 435-658-1400, extension 1007; or email julianne@habitat-utah.org.

The Habitat project joins a Mountainlands Community Housing Trust project on the site that includes 64 units of affordable condominiums.

One of the Mountainlands buildings, housing 32 two-bedroom condos, is complete and ready for move-in, while the other is anticipated for occupancy this fall, according to the Mountainlands website.

The Silver Creek Village plan also calls for many single-family homes to have accessory dwelling units that would be used for deed-restricted, long-term affordable rental properties for the local workforce.

The affordable housing projects are notable as the county continues to incur a year-over-year deficit of housing, especially for individuals making less than around $64,000 a year.

A 2019 housing report commissioned by the county omitted the housing needs of those earning under 30% of the area’s median income, or just under $24,000 a year, because such housing projects would not be feasible given land costs.

That same report held that the county had significant challenges in income inequality, average rents and home costs.

Developers pursuing projects in the Snyderville Basin have recently suggested they could build some units at the 30% area median income level, though those projects often rely on federal loans that have specific requirements and can be hard to receive.

A 169-unit workforce housing project in the Canyons Village base area with enough beds to sleep 1,107 workers is expected to begin construction in the spring.