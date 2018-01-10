Hazmat unit responds to report of gas smell at Park City Marriott

The Park City Fire District's hazardous materials unit responded to a report of a gas or chemical smell at the Park City Marriott Wednesday afternoon, triggering an evacuation of the hotel.

As of 4:45 p.m., the hotel was cordoned off by emergency services.

Tricia Hurd Hazelrigg, a Fire District spokesperson, said Park City dispatchers received a report just before 4 p.m. of a chemical odor so offensive people could not enter the room it originated from, the hotel's cleaning room. She said it was not known whether the situation would affect the surrounding neighborhood, a mixture of residential and commercial buildings.

No injuries had been reported.

Hazelrigg said the hazmat investigation would likely take a long time.

Natasha Levitt, a guest at the hotel, said she was sitting in the lobby when hotel staff told her she "might want to leave" the building. She saw people running by coughing and covering their mouths.

The Park City Marriott is serving as the headquarters of the Sundance Film Festival, which is set to begin Jan. 18.

The Park Record will update this article as more information becomes available.