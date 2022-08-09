Hearing scheduled on 30-year plan to meet Park City transportation needs

Traffic has long been a chief complaint in Park City. Backups like one that occurred in March, shown, are regular occurrences during the ski season. Park City is readying a 30-year transportation plan, called Park City Forward. | Park Record file photo

TPR

High-capacity and high-frequency transit service, improvements to Main Street and Old Town and a sidewalk network that makes walking the default choice for short trips in Park City are among the top transportation project ideas supported by the public.

Also on the list are the development of commute incentive programs and an update to parking pricing. New park-and-ride facilities with fast, frequent transit connections also are desirable.

The information is included in Park City Forward, a 30-year transportation plan that would supplement the city’s General Plan.

“Park City Forward is designed to supersede the 2011 Traffic and Transportation Master Plan (TTMP) and is the guiding strategic transportation document for the City,” a report by Planning Department staffers says. “This plan captures the future transportation vision for Park City based on feedback from the community and stakeholders.”

A review of the plan by the Park City Planning Commission and a public hearing are scheduled on Wednesday. The municipal staffers are asking the panel to forward a recommendation for Park City Council members to consider at a Sept. 15 meeting.

The Planning Commission could recommend whether to adopt Park City Forward or request additional information before acting, according to the staff report.

The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. at the Marsac Building. To attend virtually, go to https://www.parkcity.org/government/city-council/city-council-meetings/current-public-meeting-info-listen-live

Work on Park City Forward began in 2018 and the community has shaped the effort at all stages, from early listening sessions to refinement of proposed transportation strategies, a “vision summary” of the plan says. More than 900 people who live, work and visit the community shared more than 1,700 comments and ideas at open houses and workshops or in surveys, the summary says.

“Park City will continue to thrive because of its people,” the summary says. “Park City Forward examined its community’s diverse transportation needs through a lens of its typical users to define tailored, yet complementary, transportation solutions.”

Specific priority projects suggested to decrease the amount of traffic coming into town include:

S.R. 248 corridor mobility improvement project

Support regional projects (PC-SLC Connect)

S.R. 224 high-capacity transit

S.R. 248 transit corridor study

Park City Mountain Resort multimodal hub

Deer Valley Resort multimodal hub

Peak day mitigations, including wayfinding and real-time travel information

Priority projects that support parking upon arrival and then using non-driving modes after people are in Park City include:

Pedestrian crossing improvements

Rail Trail connections

Park Avenue complete streets

Old Town circulation plan

Intersection improvements

Flexible transit zones

Bus stop improvements

The summary estimates the total cost for the project list would be $722.33 million through 2050. Implementation would be done in phases.

“Fully funding Park City Forward will require a wide variety of funding sources,” the summary says. “Current funding sources for Park City already include a combination of Federal Grants, State Grants, County Contributions, the Local Transportation Fund, and the Local City Fund, which is not transportation-specific and is competitive for citywide project funding.”

Noting there is a high degree of uncertainty with many of those sources, the summary estimates the funding gap would be $385.86 million for the full life of Park City Forward.

“To fully implement the transportation projects and programs identified in Park City Forward, Park City in coordination with the state, Summit County, and other partners, will need to identify and secure additional funding sources,” the summary says. “Some of these sources, such as grants, are available but highly competitive. Others would require local or state action to initiate, or expand their use, such as additional fees, taxes, or bonds.”

Park City Forward is not the end of the work, but the beginning, the summary says.“It is now up to us as a community to put the plan into action,” it says. “Critical next steps towards implementation include establishing the next generation of biking and walking projects, working with local and regional partners on regional transportation improvements, developing capital improvement projects, and understanding the future of emerging transportation and transit technologies.”