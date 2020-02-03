Heavy overnight snowfall in valley leads to messy commute, avalanche advisory

As expected, a powerful storm system moved into northern Utah in the early morning hours and blanketed the area with snow. Utah Department of Transportation snowplows have had a busy morning but as the snow continues to fall, they have their work cut out for them.

7:42 a.m. Slide off at the I-215 to I-80 transition ramp. One of many…because of slippery messy conditions. pic.twitter.com/FMeTBKqRDt — Felicia Martinez (@FeliciaKSL) February 3, 2020

Numerous accidents have been reported throughout the Wasatch Front and Back.

Driving conditions as of 6 AM. Not good. #utwx pic.twitter.com/yKmM4F2vrS — NWS Salt Lake City (@NWSSaltLakeCity) February 3, 2020

Those interested in checking road conditions on their route can do so at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/slc/webcam_map_CSV/. Authorities are strongly advising against driving for those who can avoid it, or for those who can’t, delaying their departure.

Do not leave the house if you don't have to right now. I repeat: Do not leave the house if you don't have to right now. #utwx #utah #GDU pic.twitter.com/RY2mNbwS69 — Allison Croghan (@AllisonCroghan) February 3, 2020

The storm is somewhat living up to its billing! Our Troopers are doing a great job at keeping up with the volume of slide offs and crashes out there. Since midnight Troopers have investigated 93 crashes Statewide. Remember to slow down and give room to our state's 1st responders! pic.twitter.com/qJG2OsfhWI — Utah Highway Patrol (@UTHighwayPatrol) February 3, 2020

While it may make for a difficult commute, there’s no doubt it’s good news for the skiers and snowboarders among us. Park City Mountain Resort reported three inches of fresh snow as of 7 a.m., with more fresh powder expected to fall throughout the day.

One area to consider avoiding, however, might be the backcountry. Utah Avalanche Center issued a special avalanche advisory this morning, saying “steep terrain is to be avoided.”

Special Avalanche Advisory issued. Includes the valleys and benches. Steep terrain is to be avoided. pic.twitter.com/FEd0el0How — UtahAvalancheCenter (@UACwasatch) February 3, 2020

It’s no surprise the heavy snow has affected the school day. Numerous districts in the Salt Lake Valley have cancelled classes, and Park City School District announced a two-hour delay.

The National Weather Service is saying to expect an active week ahead.