Heavy overnight snowfall in valley leads to messy commute, avalanche advisory
As expected, a powerful storm system moved into northern Utah in the early morning hours and blanketed the area with snow. Utah Department of Transportation snowplows have had a busy morning but as the snow continues to fall, they have their work cut out for them.
Numerous accidents have been reported throughout the Wasatch Front and Back.
Those interested in checking road conditions on their route can do so at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/slc/webcam_map_CSV/. Authorities are strongly advising against driving for those who can avoid it, or for those who can’t, delaying their departure.
While it may make for a difficult commute, there’s no doubt it’s good news for the skiers and snowboarders among us. Park City Mountain Resort reported three inches of fresh snow as of 7 a.m., with more fresh powder expected to fall throughout the day.
One area to consider avoiding, however, might be the backcountry. Utah Avalanche Center issued a special avalanche advisory this morning, saying “steep terrain is to be avoided.”
It’s no surprise the heavy snow has affected the school day. Numerous districts in the Salt Lake Valley have cancelled classes, and Park City School District announced a two-hour delay.
The National Weather Service is saying to expect an active week ahead.
Snow expected to continue throughout the day and into the evening.