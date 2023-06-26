Heber Valley ready to hold first Fourth of July festivities, with hot air balloons
There will also be a strong man contest and pets in costumes
Heber Valley is set to hold its first Red, White and Blue celebration on Heber City’s Main Street this Fouth of July, an all-day festival sponsored by Heber City, the Heber Valley Chamber of Commerce and several local businesses.
Events are set to begin at 6 a.m. as hot air balloons take flight and they’re not slated to end until after a conventional fireworks show beginning at 10 p.m. Between those two activities there will be everything from a cornhole competition to a strong man contest, pie eating contests, a free lunch, live music and 5k and 10k runs.
“It wouldn’t have been able to happen if we wouldn’t have had so many community groups and organizations in the area step up and take part,” said Jessica Broadhead, the chamber of commerce’s marketing manager and one of the event’s coordinators. “There was definitely a need in the community for something on the fourth of July, so it was easy to get groups to participate.”
In addition to the 5k and 10k runs, Broadhead said there will also be a “patriotic walk” beginning at 8:30 a.m.
“The thing that’s really cool about the walk is we’re inviting people to get dressed up, bring their dogs on leashes, dress up their pets,” she said. “There’s going to be cash prizes for the best dressed group, but we’re also inviting veterans to walk.”
Last Fourth of July, Broadhead ran a race that had been scheduled by a different municipality in Utah. Since then, she’s worked with others to make sure people in Wasatch County have a celebration they can attend closer to home.
Heber Valley ready to hold first Fourth of July festivities, with hot air balloons
“The thing that’s really cool about the walk is we’re inviting people to get dressed up, bring their dogs on leashes, dress up their pets.”
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Park City and Summit County make the Park Record's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.