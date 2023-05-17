Heck of a raptor at Jordanelle
David Winegar, a Parkite and award-winning wildlife photographer, was near the Jordanelle Reservoir Tuesday at sunset when he spotted this osprey returning to its nest. Ospreys are big, Herculean and top anglers among birds, keeping themselves and their young fed almost exclusively with fish. They do stray now and then — some years ago, an osprey in Missoula, Montana hooked a whitetail deer fawn, flew with it down the Clark Fork river and then, perhaps tiring from such a burden, dropped it onto a telephone line.
