Hideout signals it may resume annexation efforts before legislative repeal takes effect

Park City and Summit County officials oppose Hideout's plan to annex 655 acres near Quinn's Junction, which they've long eyed as open space. Park City Mayor Andy Beerman said the plan is akin to dropping a Kimball Junction-sized development on the city's eastern portal.

Tanzi Propst/Park Record

State lawmakers may have repealed the legislation that allowed Hideout to attempt to annex more than 650 acres in Summit County, but the drama surrounding the land dispute continues.

In a filing Tuesday in 4th District Court in Heber City, Hideout indicated it may resume its annexation efforts in the roughly two months before the repeal legislation barring the type of cross-county land move the town desires goes into effect. It comes days after lawmakers passed the repeal on Aug. 20 and is the latest turn in a controversy that has put the small Wasatch County town at odds with neighboring Summit County and Park City.

The filing is part of an ongoing lawsuit brought against Hideout by Summit County in an attempt to prevent the town from annexing the land. Hideout claims that a temporary restraining order a judge granted earlier this month does not necessarily prevent it from continuing to pursue an annexation. Hideout argues that the restraining order expired Aug. 18 and, further, applied narrowly to the specific annexation attempt the town began in July with the passage of a resolution it has since withdrawn. A new attempt, kicked off with the approval of a new resolution, would be allowed, Hideout claims.

Hideout is requesting a conference with Judge Jennifer Brown to see if she agrees, thus ensuring that it would not be in violation of the restraining order if it moves forward with a new annexation attempt.

Summit County, unsurprisingly, sees the situation differently. In its own court filing Tuesday, the county says the restraining order remains in effect and that Hideout must “take no action” toward any annexation until Brown decides whether to grant an injunction the county is requesting to block the town from pursuing the land move. Brown is expected to issue a ruling Sept. 3.

The county in the filing says Hideout Mayor Phil Rubin notified the Summit County Council via email Tuesday morning that the town planned to consider the annexation in a public meeting Wednesday only to inform the council hours later that the meeting would not be held after all.

“Whatever is going on, it is not being done in accordance with the law, it is not being done publicly, and it is in abject bad faith given the Legislature’s swift and decisive action on repeal and this Court’s (temporary restraining order),” the county’s filing states. “It also belies statements by Hideout’s Town Council at an August 14th public meeting that Hideout wanted to see what the Legislature really intended.”

A Hideout Town Council meeting is scheduled Thursday at 6 p.m., though no items specifically relating to annexation were on the agenda as of Wednesday afternoon.

Rubin declined to comment Wednesday when reached by The Park Record.

Hideout wants to annex the land, comprising 655 acres near Richardson Flat, and allow developers Nate Brockbank and Josh Romney to build a mixed-use project that would include 3,500 residential dwellings and approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space. The tax revenue such a project would yield would be a boon for the cash-strapped town, and Hideout has also argued the development would provide crucial amenities like grocery stores and gas stations for residents in the area.

Summit County in court filings has accused Hideout and the developers of holding secret meetings, engaging in a misdirection campaign and deliberately misleading state lawmakers, resulting in the passage of the now-repealed legislation that allowed cross-county annexation without the consent of the neighboring county.

Hideout and the developers have denied allegations of wrongdoing.

On Wednesday, the county widened the scope of its legal actions, filing a separate lawsuit that attempts to void Brockbank’s acquisition of portions of land Hideout wants to annex. According to the lawsuit, Brockbank attempted to record a deed on the land Tuesday. Brockbank is listed as a defendant in the suit, along with Wells Fargo Bank, United Park City Mines Company, Redus Park City LLC and RB 248 LLC.