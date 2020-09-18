Hiker missing in the Uinta Mountains



The Park Record.

Summit County Search and Rescue was searching in the High Uinta wilderness for a 25-year-old man who did not return from a hiking trip as planned, the Summit County Sheriff’s Office reported Friday morning.

Kyle S. Wimpenny, of Boise, Idaho, started a solo backpacking trip in the High Uintas Sunday, Sept. 13, with the intention of hiking King’s Peak, according to a report from the Sheriff’s Office. Wimpenny told his roommate he would be home Wednesday, Sept. 16, and the roommate notified authorities just after midnight Thursday when Wimpenny failed to return.

Wimpenny is a White man with long brown hair and a beard. He’s 5 feet, 8 inches tall, 145 pounds and has hazel eyes and a scar above his right eyebrow. Family members believe he is carrying a blue backpack.

Sheriff’s Lt. Alan Siddoway responded to the Henry’s Fork trailhead after the Sheriff’s Office received the call and located Wimpenny’s vehicle in the parking lot. Summit County Search and Rescue initiated search efforts overnight Thursday and that the search continued into Friday.

Personnel have been searching by foot, on horseback and in aircraft.

The Sheriff’s Office asks anyone who was in the area and may have seen Wimpenny to call 435-615-3601.