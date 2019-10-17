Hiker returns safe after going missing overnight at Park City Mountain Resort

A 32-year-old woman who went missing overnight Wednesday after leaving for an evening hike at Park City Mountain Resort returned safely Thursday morning, according to the Summit County Sheriff’s Office.

The woman and her family were staying at a hotel in Canyons Village when she departed for the hike shortly before 8 p.m following an argument with her sister, Sheriff’s Lt. Andrew Wright said. When the woman didn’t return, her family notified the authorities.

Summit County Search and Rescue searched throughout the night for the woman and deployed a Utah Department of Public Safety helicopter to assist the efforts. Wasatch County Search and Rescue also participated in the search.

A Sheriff’s Office deputy spotted the woman returning from the mountain Thursday morning at about 8:30 a.m.

Further details were not available as of Thursday morning.

The incident occurred as Summit County Search and Rescue continued to look for a 69-year-old hunter who went missing Monday near Lyman Lake in the Uintas. Search operations for the man, Carl Crumrine of West Virginia, resumed Thursday morning.

