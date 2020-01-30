Historic Kamas Theater is on the market

The historic Kamas Theater, which dates back to the 1940s but has been dark for years, is now for sale.

At 30 North Main St., the theater sits next to Hi-Mountain Drug and under a retro white and red sign that spells out KAMAS in green letters.

John Crandell, who is representing the ownership group, said the sale was prompted by the recent death of one of the owners. The 4,000-square-foot theater is for sale, as is the entire 6,000-square-foot building, which currently has two other businesses as tenants.

Crandell said that a couple of deals have fallen just short, including one for a “Brewvies”-type establishment that would serve food and beer along with playing films, and one that would turn the building into two-story offices.

The building was constructed after a 1942 fire destroyed the city’s first theater, which was a block to the north, according to a history on Summit County’s website.

For his part, Crandell said he’d like to see it reverted to its original use.

“It’d be nice for the town if it was back to a theater,” he said. Over the years, the venue has hosted weddings and concerts, and at one point a hypnotist regularly rented it for shows.

The theater has 225-250 seats, Crandell said, as well as a 40-by-40-foot stage with a sizable dance floor below.

“And it’s got popcorn,” Crandell said.

The building sits in the city’s general commercial zone, which would allow for such uses as a church, bowling alley, restaurant, museum, athletic club or hotel.

City planner Natalie Kautz said it would be up to the Utah Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control to grant a license to serve alcohol, but she sees no reason it couldn’t. A restaurant on the premises called Sur that serves Latin American food is allowed to sell beer, she added.

Crandell said the owners are asking $720,000 for the building, adding that it brings in revenue from its tenant businesses.