Hotshot crews battling 100-acre fire along Mirror Lake Highway in Summit County

A 100-acre wildfire near the Mirror Lake Highway in the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest forced evacuations of several campgrounds in the Monviso area on Thursday as crews continued to battle the blaze, officials said.

The Monviso Fire was reported around 3 p.m. on Thursday and was burning in mixed conifer and aspens. It is located about 30 miles south of Evanston, Wyoming, on the west side of the Mirror Lake Highway on national forest land. Smoke was visible from the highway.

A mandatory evacuation order was issued for the immediate Monviso area, mostly affecting surrounding campgrounds. Summit County Search and Rescue helped facilitate the evacuations and notified those in the area.

Krachel Murdock, public information officer for Summit County, said other campgrounds nearby, including a large Boy Scout camp, have been advised to have an evacuation plan in place. But, they have not been ordered to leave.

"Firefighters are just keeping an eye on the weather," she said. "The winds are picking up, but it is not too heavy."

Personnel from Summit County, Summit County Sheriff's Office, and local fire districts were on scene working to extinguish the blaze. Three 20-person hotshot crews, along with three helicopters, have also been sent to the Monviso Fire.

The fire was 0 percent contained as of 10 a.m. Friday. It was unknown what caused the blaze.

"They are fighting the fire aggressively, but the Monviso closure could last up to a week," Murdock said. "The public should be aware that firefighting efforts are in place."

Murdock said signs will be placed along the Mirror Lake Highway to warn visitors as they approach the area.

K.J. Pollack, public affairs specialist with the U.S. Forest Service, advised people to avoid the area. She said the fire is located close to a popular area near the Whitney Reservoir. But, no road closures have been implemented.

"The helicopter will be flying back and forth and they are always fun to watch, but please try to avoid the area," she said. "Right now the roads are open, but it will depend on what the fire activity does."