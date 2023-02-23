Housing crisis ‘pretext’ for passage of controversial bill, county councilor says

An aerial view of the Park City Tech Center, the location of the proposed Dakota Pacific Real Estate development in Kimball Junction.

Park Record file photo by David Jackson

There’s a housing crisis in Utah. State legislators and the governor have indicated they see increasing supply as part of the solution, and implied Summit County doesn’t play well with developers.

But the County Courthouse, arguing for local control, says those on Capitol Hill don’t understand what it’s like to live in the Park City area.

“It’s hard to really believe this idea of fixing Utah’s housing crisis, this notion that they had to pass this legislation, S.B. 84, to fix a housing problem is simply pretext,” Summit County Council Chair Roger Armstrong said in an interview after Wednesday’s work session with Dakota Pacific Real Estate developers.

He continued, “It’s making up a problem that they don’t understand, they’ve not investigated here, they’ve not talked to us, they’ve not come here to take a tour and see what we’re doing with affordable housing. Instead, they made up the pretext that this project has to get made to substantially fix that problem, and it ignores the additional burdens that all of the market-rate housing that’s being proposed might create.”

The County Council met with Dakota Pacific this week for a final work session to discuss the Tech Center project before public hearings each week leading up to the final vote, which is scheduled on March 15. During Wednesday’s meeting, county councilors expressed lingering concerns about density and traffic as well as the passage of S.B. 84, which could force them to approve the development proposal at the Park City Tech Center.

The bill has been touted as a way to enforce compliance with the creation of a Housing and Transit Reinvestment Zone as a strategy in the county’s moderate-income housing plan. An HTRZ is intended to promote affordable housing around a public transportation hub; such a hub is adjacent to the proposed Dakota Pacific development. Half of the developable land inside the zone must have residential uses and 10% must be income restricted.

Dakota Pacific supported the legislation, saying there is “urgently needed” affordable housing in areas like Kimball Junction. Representatives told the County Council they were consulted on the bill and their lobbyist collaborated with the drafter, but they didn’t actually write the legislation.

Armstrong argued the current need is not that deep. He said there’s a small deficit, and pointed to the around 1,100 deed-restricted units that are part of various projects in Summit County. The figure is closer to 1,800 units when Park City is added in.

Jeff Jones, Summit County’s development and housing director, estimated there are approximately 182 deed restricted moderate-income units left to be constructed of the county’s 1,100.

There is an annual demand for roughly 111 moderate income units and 84 attainable units, which is restricted to people making between 80% and 120% of the area’s median income, in the Snyderville Basin, according to an assessment conducted in 2019. That year, the five-year need for moderate-income housing was projected to be around 555 units.

Since then, 142 moderate income housing units have been entitled, leaving a deficit of around 400 units remaining, according to Jones.

“We’re more aware of what our needs are. We don’t need a ton more market-rate housing because the market rate here is impossibly expensive. We need housing targeted at creating neighbors, targeted at allowing our firefighters, our police officers, our school teachers, our health care workers – people that are crucial to a community’s health and welfare – to live here,” Armstrong said. “Those are the biggest challenges we have, and nothing in S.B. 84 addresses those. It just says ‘build a ton of housing.’”

Armstrong emphasized that the broad solutions proposed by the state don’t address local issues. While Summit County may be forced to approve the project, he said the County Council wants to work through the remaining issues with Dakota Pacific to ensure the development solves problems rather than make them worse.

One suggestion was converting some of the proposed 490 market-rate units into affordable housing. The latest plan calls for a total of 727 units, with 237 of those income-restricted.

Salt Lake City-based development firm Dakota Pacific Real Estate has made several changes to its proposal at the Park City Tech Center. The most recent plan calls for 727 residential units as well as commercial space.

Courtesy of Dakota Pacific Real Estate

Marc Stanworth, the chief executive officer of Dakota Pacific, indicated the finances of the project prohibited the developers from making those changes. It was also undetermined whether the development would qualify for HTRZ funding that could make the switch feasible. Stanworth appeared firm in not altering “Plan C” of the project.

If Gov. Spencer Cox doesn’t veto S.B. 84, Stanworth said Dakota Pacific could begin construction by next year. It would be three years before the first resident moves in under phase one. The entire project is expected to be built out within eight to 10 years.

S.R. 224 is also expected to have several failing intersections by 2033. Stanworth recognized the issues, saying the Tech Center site would be a perfect fit for the development if traffic wasn’t an issue. But he said the developers shouldn’t be regarded as the “savior of S.R. 224.”

A traffic impact study commissioned by Dakota Pacific indicated the proposed may create less traffic than what’s projected in the original 2008 development agreement, though it relied heavily on the Utah Department of Transportation’s redesign of the roadway. UDOT isn’t expected to complete a Kimball Junction study until the fall of 2024.

While Armstrong admits to being upset about the passage of S.B. 84, he said he isn’t feeling any pressure to vote a certain way. Instead, he wants to encourage a transparent process and advocate for Summit County’s residents.

“My ethics are stronger than my anger, fortunately,” he said. “I think the knee-jerk reaction when the legislation landed was just to kill this thing and move on, but if we do that, we are no better than the legislators and the lobbyists that cooked this up. And I don’t think we want to be there.”

The community will have the first chance to weigh in on the latest development proposal during public hearings scheduled at 5 p.m. on March 1 and March 8 at Ecker Hill Middle School. Armstrong encourages the public to come prepared with thoughtful comments that highlight their concerns and ideas.

The County Council will then vote on amending the 2008 development agreement one week after the second public hearing. If the group deems the project satisfactory, they may work to incorporate various conditions of approval, such as certain residency or income deed restrictions, into the agreement.

Alternatively, they could reject the proposal. Summit County Attorney Margaret Olson is analyzing what the impacts of S.B. 84 would be under that scenario.